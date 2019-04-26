ALTON – A serious car crash near the intersection of College Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Alton left one person "critical" around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said a vehicle traveling northbound on Martin Luther King crossed the concrete divide between the north and southbound lanes. It was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound with three occupants in a head-on collision approximately 200 yards south of its intersection with College Avenue, Sebold said.

Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said two of the occupants of the southbound vehicle declined medical treatment, but the third was taken to an area hospital before being transported to St. Louis with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupant of the northbound vehicle was taken to nearby OSF St. Anthony's Health Center where they were being stabilized before heading toward a trauma ward at a St. Louis area hospital. Hejna described that person's injuries as "critical."



Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

