ALTON - As many as 10 ounces of a substance containing cocaine were found during an execution of a search warrant Dec. 8 at 908 Milnor Street in Alton. 

Eric J. Hightower, 35, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, an enhanced Class X Felony. According to charges filed through the Third Judicial Circuit Court of Madison County, Hightower allegedly knowingly and unlawfully possessed with the intent to deliver 100 grams or more, but less than 400 grams of a substance containing cocaine.

Alton Detective Sergeant Pete Vambaketes said the bust was one of the largest in his career at the department and has warranted the attention of an FBI agent for federal prosecution. 

"It more than qualifies for federal prosecution," Vambaketes said. "If he was selling it by the ounce, a safe street value on it would be about $1,400 an ounce, but he could probably make about twice that if he was selling in smaller amounts." 

Hightower was placed in the Madison County Jail with a $250,000 bond. 

