EDWARDSVILLE – Sewer line work will require a closure of the 100 block of Franklin Avenue while repairs are completed. The work is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 29, weather permitting.

Franklin Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Illinois Route 159 and Longfellow Avenue. Repairs are expected to take one day. The repairs will be made by a third-party contractor to address issues arising from work on private property. Detours will be posted.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the City Of Edwardsville said.

