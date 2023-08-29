EAST ALTON - A motorcycle rear-ended a pickup truck in the 100 block of Airline Drive in East Alton on Monday night.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said late Monday that the driver of the motorcycle was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Golike said he had no other details about the accident that he could provide at the moment, but East Alton Police continue to investigate the crash.

The chief added the motorcyclist was in "serious condition" at the last report.

