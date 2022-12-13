JERSEY COUNTY - At 10:56 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Jersey County Sheriff's Department was advised of a single-vehicle accident, with a rollover, near Davidson Road on Illinois State Highway 109.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office said the single occupant of the involved vehicle was initially treated on the scene before being flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The accident is still under investigation by the Jersey County Sheriff's Department.

