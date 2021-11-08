EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department and Edwardsville Police Department rushed to a serious accident at the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and West Vandalia Street. Edwardsville Fire Department Chief James Whiteford said the area at Lincoln Middle School was used to airlift one of the crash victims to St. Louis.

One person was airlifted and another person was injured and transported to a hospital.

Chief Whiteford said there aren’t normally a significant amount of crashes at the intersection.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This looked like a cross-over type of accident with one vehicle turning in front of the other,” the chief said. “We don’t have a lot of crashes there because it is not typically a high-speed area.”

Chief Whiteford said the person airlifted had “serious” injuries, while the other suffered “moderate” injuries. He said he could not elaborate on the extent of injuries at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Edwardsville Police Department.

More like this: