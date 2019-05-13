EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire and Police Departments responded to a serious accident at 10:48 p.m. Sunday at Illinois Route 143 and Wood River Creek by the old power plant area.

East Alton Fire Department Lt. Eric Rudden said three vehicles were involved and one person was airlifted from the Melvin Price Lock and Dam parking lot. The others at the scene refused treatment, he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East Alton Police Department was the lead investigating unit in the accident and Wood River Police and the Illinois State Police also assisted.

Alton Memorial responded two ambulances and only the one person transported by air ambulance. The road was closed in both directions until 12:20 a.m. so emergency personnel could work the scene.

Lt. Redden said all the vehicles ended up on the west side of the road and were substantially damaged.

The cause of the accident was not yet released by law enforcement.

More like this: