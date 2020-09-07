One Airlifted After Serious Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash On Great River Road On Labor Day
ALTON - Alton Fire Department Rescue and Alton Police Department responded to a serious motorcycle and a passenger motor vehicle crash near Abbott Machine Company on the Great River Road in Alton around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Labor Day.
Two were injured in the accident, one seriously. One was quickly transported by ambulance to an area hospital where they were airlifted out to a St. Louis hospital for emergency care. One suffered minor injuries in the accident.
The road was shut down for a period of time for cleanup. Alton Police Department is investigating the crash.
