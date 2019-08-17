ALTON – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with severe, injuries Thursday afternoon.

The injuries were caused by a collision between an SUV and the motorcycle on East Broadway and Dreith Dr around 3:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic was diverted while first responders worked the scene. Occupants of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

No more information has been released at this time.