One Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash on East Broadway
August 17, 2019 8:30 AM August 18, 2019 12:16 PM
ALTON – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with severe, injuries Thursday afternoon.
The injuries were caused by a collision between an SUV and the motorcycle on East Broadway and Dreith Dr around 3:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic was diverted while first responders worked the scene. Occupants of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries.
No more information has been released at this time.