ALTON – One motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with injuries Sunday afternoon, while the other motorcyclist was transported to an Alton hospital.

The injuries were caused by a collision between a vehicle and two motorcycles in the 2900 block of East Broadway around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Traffic was closed so that the Alton Police Department could investigate the traffic crash.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department were on scene.

No more information has been released at this time.

