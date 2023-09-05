GRAFTON - A Saturday jet ski collision left a person with a serious leg injury and they were airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital from the Grafton area.

Gerry New, the QEM fire chief, said when they arrived, the individual involved in the jet ski crash was out of the water and they were directed to a boat ramp area to set up a landing zone.

“We helped set up the air transport,” he said. “It was by the lighthouse and boat ramp.”

New was uncertain of the details of what happened in the jet ski crash but he knew it was a collision and said the person appeared to suffer a broken leg.

Right after that incident, he said they were called to another motorcycle incident on Illinois Route 100 close to Elsah and a motorcyclist had to be airlifted from that scene.

