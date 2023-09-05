GRAFTON - A Saturday jet ski collision left a person with a serious leg injury and they were airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital from the Grafton area.

Gerry New, the QEM fire chief, said when they arrived, the individual involved in the jet ski crash was out of the water and they were directed to a boat ramp area to set up a landing zone.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We helped set up the air transport,” he said. “It was by the lighthouse and boat ramp.”

New was uncertain of the details of what happened in the jet ski crash but he knew it was a collision and said the person appeared to suffer a broken leg.

Right after that incident, he said they were called to another motorcycle incident on Illinois Route 100 close to Elsah and a motorcyclist had to be airlifted from that scene.

More like this:

During Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing, Ag Bondi Refuses To Answer Durbin’s Questions
Oct 8, 2025
Vintage Voices Actor Shares Story of World War I Horses in East Alton
Today
This Day in History on October 16: Marie Antoinette Executed in Paris
Oct 16, 2025
Nashville Singer-Songwriter Tommy Karlas to Perform at Lewis and Clark Community College
Oct 20, 2025
Intersection of Agriculture, Technology and Aviation Explored at Global Aerospace Summit In O'Fallon, IL.
Aug 28, 2025

 