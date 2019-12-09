(

ALTON - Olga's Kitchen is offering a free kids meal for children who show their picture (print or digital) with Santa during the holiday season.

The program is from Dec. 9 - Dec. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The offer is valid only with the purchase of an entrée. Visiting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families. For decades, families have enjoyed meals at Olga’s Kitchen while shopping and preparing for the holidays.

"This year, we celebrate both traditions by offering comforting Olga’s Kitchen fare before or after the long wait to see the man with the bag. Children can enjoy a meal on us while celebrating the Christmas season at all of our restaurant locations," Olga's said in a release. "Guests can also celebrate the season with Holiday Snackers® – a twist on the beloved Olga’s Kitchen favorite."

For more information visit: www.olgas.com

