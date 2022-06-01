On First Day Of Pride Month, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Signs Executive Order Establishing First LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board In The City Of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - In a ceremony surrounded by advocates and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones commemorated Pride month by signing her first Executive Order of the year to establish the City’s first LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board.

“I believe that those closest to the problems are also those closest to the solutions,” said Mayor Jones. “The members of this advisory board will be tasked with collaborating, bringing together its resources, and helping my administration stay laser-focused on the issues directly affecting the LGBTQIA+ community, and to pursue meaningful policy changes.”

The nine-person advisory board will be appointed by the Mayor and is tasked with developing a report within its first year to highlight disparities still affecting the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as action steps the City can take to ensure further protections. Of the nine members, at least one must represent the transgender advocacy community; at least one must represent LGBTQIA+ health advocacy, including HIV/AIDS or gender affirming care; and one must be an LGBTQIA+ identifying City employee.

Qualified City residents are encouraged to apply via the City’s Boards and Commissions page.

