ALTON - On Saturday, July 11, on what would have been Mary Lou Cousley's 80th birthday, the Sunken Garden at Riverview Park in Alton was dedicated in memory of Cousley.

Mary Lou was a longtime advocate for the garden and her enthusiasm was contagious, inspiring friends and neighbors to carry on her work.

“One of the major points was getting Riverview Park tied into the Great Rivers Scenic Byway with the help of Mike Hicks, Mike McComick and Brett Stawar which then opened the door for some grants. The grants totaled $500,000 and the city was able to pour some of the concrete pathways,” Chrysa Cousley said.

Mary Lou had a wide circle of friends and was passionately involved in the community. After she died on Feb. 24, 2017, the garden was named as a memorial and more than $5,000 was donated to beautify the park. The Riverview Park and Sunken Garden Preservation Committee was formed to continue Mary Lou’s vision.

In the garden, a blue spruce takes center stage surrounded by an assortment of colorful shrubs, perennials, and annuals. Plans are in the works to restore the 100-year-old stone staircases. Classic lanterns have been placed on the stone columns and the park entrance will be graced with plaques commemorating the dedication. There is also a wheelchair ramp that leads down into the garden.

The committee extended a heartfelt thank you to the City of Alton, the hardworking Christian Hill neighbors, and the many generous donors who have made this tribute to Mary Lou a reality.

