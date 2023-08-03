MARYVILLE - Sami and Zoe Oller became stars in a new sport this past spring - track and field - in the shot put and discus throw for the Father McGivney Catholic Griffins.

Sami captured the Gateway Metro Conference Meet shot put with a toss of 8.69 meters, while her sister, Zoe, had a throw of 8.57 meters. Zoe was the conference champion in the discus with a throw of 28.13 meters and Sami had a throw of 24.96 meters.

Sami and Zoe have also been active basketball and volleyball players for the Griffins in summer play. Sami and Zoe are Byron, Carlson, Patri and Kalb Female Athletes of the Month.

McGivney Athletic Director and head girls' basketball coach Jeff Oller, who is not related to the girls, said the two girls both had outstanding summers on the basketball court. The McGivney athletic director said Sami should be one of the area’s best basketball players, female or male, this winter.

Greg Weiss, who was the weights coach for Father McGivney’s girls this past spring, said the two girls both have a good attitude and are hard workers. He expects both girls to continue to show improvement in the shot put and discus in the future.

“I am very proud of them,” he said. “They are both great athletes and great individuals.”

Sami said she plans to play basketball in college but has not yet decided on what school she will attend. Sami said in an earlier interview that form is “so important” in throwing the shot put and discus.

She admitted she loved the “friendly competition” with her younger sister and that she is very close to Zoe.

Zoe said she had a lot of fun throwing with Sami this past spring and it was “a good experience."

Both girls said they look forward to the upcoming Father McGivney School year and participating in their various classes and athletics.

After such a success this past spring in the weight events for the Griffins, the 2024 track and field season looks especially bright for the unbeatable combination.

