MARYVILLE – What role can you play to increase community wellbeing by discovering current initiatives to improve the criminal justice system? Find out on Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 pm when the experiences and expertise of Inez Bordeaux and Rodney Davis will be shared in a virtual presentation hosted by Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC).

Bordeaux joined ArchCity Defenders in July 2019 as the Manager of Community Collaborations. ArchCity Defenders (ACD) engages in holistic legal advocacy work. Observing the work of ACD over the last ten years inspired Bordeaux to do more to make a difference for those dealing with legal justice challenges. Bordeaux’s background is in healthcare, including 14 years working as an LPN.

Brown engages groups through political education and programs that demystify the political process. Through campaigns like Bye Bob and Close the Workhouse, he has challenged community members and elected officials to seek answers outside of incarceration to encourage public safety. Brown is currently organizing with United Congregations of Metro East to form an EXPO chapter that will support a statewide effort to pass the Pretrial Fairness Act with the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice.

This presentation is part of OLLC’s six-week, virtual Fall Speaker Series aimed at helping participants explore some of the most challenging issues facing our society and educating them on what they can do to make a marked difference.

Article continues after sponsor message

Each week’s session is between 60 and 75-minutes in length, including a Q&A with the speakers, and hosted via Zoom. All sessions begin at 7 p.m. All interested participants are encouraged to attend at https://bit.ly/OLLCSpeakers. (Those who wish to call into the meeting by phone may email love2haveu@ourlords.org for a full Zoom meeting invitation.)

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. OLLC is situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55 on a beautiful campus that includes a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

For more information on the Fall Speaker Series or OLLC’s weekly indoor and live streamed services, visit OurLords.org.

For more information, contact: Linda Spencer / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org

More like this: