BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial girl's basketball team beat East St. Louis in overtime by a score of 64-58 back on Friday, Feb. 18. In that game, junior guard Olivia Durbin led the team with 31 points, doing so most likely with a broken nose.

“I felt something was wrong with it and I just kind of popped it back,” Durbin said regarding the injury. It’s hard to say what happened, but after a play, she was slow to get up and punching the floor in either pain or rage, or both.

Later on in the game, she was visibly in pain while shooting a pair of free throws. After the game, Durbin said all the pain was “100 percent worth it.”

Not even an injury could stop her from exploding with 31 points and leading her team into a deep postseason run. She made four three-pointers on the night which also led her team.

She mentioned that it was a very important win for her senior teammates and that it is special being able to host these Regional and Sectional games and play in front of her home fans.

After the contest, Durbin still gave respect to the Flyerettes’ efforts. “East St. Louis is a good team, they played us pretty good, and they knew what they were doing against us.”

Overtime games are hard to come by according to Durbin and she mentioned that it was “very stressful.”

Stressful or not she came through in a big way and now she gets to continue her postseason run. That game is tonight (Feb. 22) at 7:30 p.m. when the Eagles take on Mount Vernon in the Sectional Semifinals.

