EDWARDSVILLE – Alton girls volleyball junior Olivia Ducey is one of the key players for the Redbirds going into the 2019 season, and was one of the bright spots for the Alton side in their 25-9, 25-6 loss at Edwardsville in both teams’ Southwestern Conference opener Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Ducey felt that her team did play well against Edwardsville, but could have done things better.

“I feel like we played well, but not like we usually do,” Ducey said during a postmatch interview. “We could do a little bit more talking; I feel like we didn’t do a lot of that, tonight. But we got good blocks up most of the time.”

And although Edwardsville came up with all the answers during the match, Ducey believes that the Redbirds will get better as the season goes along, and it all starts with the team’s practice sessions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I feel like we’re going to get better during practice," Ducey said,

The spirit and morale of the team is good, and the Redbirds were excited for the match against the Tigers.

“We’ve been getting down really quickly,” Ducey said, “but this game, we were super excited for. And then, I don’t know what happened,” she said with a laugh.

Ducey has set some goals for herself and her team, and in her case, it’s aiming to improve some of her skill set.

“Personally, for me, I wanted to learn how to jump serve a lot better than I used to,” Ducey said, “and I’ve been doing a lot better with that. And our team has improved a lot, on like our passing. We do a lot of passing drills at practice, and stuff.”

More like this: