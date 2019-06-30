WINONA, Minn. - Jerseyville's Olivia Beauchamp, daughter of Brett and Melissa Beauchamp, has been named to the second semester, 2018-19 Dean's List at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota's Winona Campus. The list includes 343 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota has about 5,600 students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, Wisconsin, Jamaica and Nairobi, Kenya. At Saint Mary's residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.

About Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota awakens, nurtures, and empowers learners to ethical lives of leadership and service. At Saint Mary's, students find in every classroom—whether in person or online—a relationship-driven, person-centered education. Through intense inquiry, students discover the truths in the world and the character within. Founded in 1912 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Saint Mary's University of Minnesota enrolls 5,800 students at its residential undergraduate college in Winona and its Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs, based in Minneapolis but extending worldwide. Saint Mary's offers respected and affordable programs in a variety of areas leading to bachelor's, bachelor's completion, master's, certificate, specialist, and doctoral degrees. Learn more at smumn.edu.

