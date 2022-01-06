O’FALLON— A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable, or simply derived from another name. Below are the top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in 2021. They are:

Boys:

Oliver, which was also the top boys' name for 2020 Samuel

Girls:

Olivia Amelia

These names for bundles of joy were part of the 1024 babies that were delivered by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center in 2021.

For those expecting in 2022, St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, and the prenatal class schedule for 2022 is now available on our website at hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child. It includes Prepared Childbirth Classes, Breastfeeding Fundamentals, and other education about the amenities and quality at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center is recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, created by Cribs for Kids, as a Bronze Safe Sleep Hospital. The hospital also has a partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon pediatricians who provide coverage 24/7. These pediatricians care for babies admitted to the Well or Intermediate Care Nurseries. The Intermediate Care Nursery is also staffed with specially trained nurses to care for babies born with special health care needs.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

