ALTON - Olive Oil Marketplace will celebrate 10 years in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and offer several product samples from vendors and in-store sales on both June 3 and 4 at their 108 W. 3rd St. location in Alton.

Olive Oil Marketplace is co-owned by Julie Meeks and her husband Tim. Meeks said she considers the marketplace a “gourmet kitchen store” which specializes in olive oils and balsamic vinegars, but also offers much more.

“We are proud to say that we are family-owned, and that’s the way we’ve always been for 10 years,” Meeks said. “We have almost 80 flavors of extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars, and we also house gourmet coffee beans, loose teas, my husband makes most all of our seasonings and rubs and we carry very fine pastas in several flavors, shapes and sizes.”

Several of these items and more will be available to sample “all day” on Friday, June 3 and Saturday June 4, during Olive Oil Marketplace’s regular hours of 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Meeks said some of the vendors who make these items will be there to represent their brands/products.

She also said Olive Oil Marketplace will sample some of its “Get-R-Smoked” grilling items, including pulled pork made with their in-house seasonings, as well as pasta salads, dips, and many more food items.

The RiverBend Growth Association will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Olive Oil Marketplace’s 10-year anniversary at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

As far as what has kept Olive Oil Marketplace in business these past 10 years, Meeks said “definitely, definitely our loyal customers.”

“We’re right here on the river - we have several clienteles across the bridge,” Meeks said. “We have as many customers an hour and a half north as we do south that come to visit us.”

For more information and updates on Olive Oil Marketplace, visit their website or Facebook page.

