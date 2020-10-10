ALTON - Olga’s Kitchen in Alton Square Mall is celebrating World Bread Day next Friday, October 16, by offering guests a free SIDE of beloved Olga’s Snackers® with any purchase! To redeem, guests can use promo code OLGABREAD when ordering online.

This day is particularly special for Olga’s Kitchen as it is most notably known for its famous, secret recipe Olga bread. Founder Olga Loizon rolled, baked, tasted and tested the recipe for two years before it became the Olga bread fans know and love today as the best bread on the planet.

To redeem, guests can use promo code OLGABREAD when ordering online at order.olgas.com. Fans who post a photo with #olgasworldbreadday on social media will be entered into a drawing to win free Olga’s Snackers® for a year.

Olga’s Kitchen is observing limited contact ordering methods and remains open for Grab ‘N’ Go, Curbside and Delivery services.

"We want the community to enjoy the excitement of a fan-favorite offer that is at the foundation of the Olga’s Kitchen brand that is celebrating its 50th Anniversary: Golden Year," Olga's said.

