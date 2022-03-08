ALTON — Olga’s Kitchen is celebrating International Women’s Day, on March 8 by giving women a free side of Olga’s Snackers® with any purchase.

Rewards members can redeem the offer via the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app when placing an order online or by using their account number when dining in. Those who do not currently use the app and rewards program will be able to download it at Apple or Google Play to immediately receive the offer or can sign up online at olgas.com. Free Olga’s Snackers® are available for dine-in, delivery, and carryout orders placed through olgas.com.

In an effort to support and spotlight local female entrepreneurs, Olga’s Kitchen is hosting a $200 Olga’s gift card giveaway on Instagram. To enter a women-owned business, users can tag their favorite local female entrepreneur’s business account on the Olga’s Kitchen post to be entered for the chance to win. The winner will be selected and announced on March 8.

To learn more about Olga’s Kitchen visit www.olgas.com and for more information about TSFR please visit www.teamschostak.com.

About Olga’s Kitchen

Founded in 1970 by Olga Loizon, Olga’s Kitchen is known for its signature, grilled-to-order secret recipe Olga Bread. Serving over 20,000 pieces of its Olga Bread every day, Olga’s Kitchen does not serve sandwiches, but rather Olgas. This commitment to quality across its 28 Olga’s Kitchen, Olga’s Fresh Grille and Olga’s Express restaurant formats have solidified its reputation as the leader in the casual family dining restaurant industry, with a focus on delivering a positively unique and consistent culinary experience. From its Olga Bread to The Original Olga® and Olga’s Snackers®, Olga’s Kitchen has an unmatched standard for delighting its loyal guests with menu items infused with bold flavors, made-to-order from high-quality ingredients sourced locally whenever possible. For more information, visitwww.olgas.com.

