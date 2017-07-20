ALTON - On Tuesday, July 18th, the Older Adults Health Council hosted their first “Pay it Forward” event at Senior Services Plus in Alton. Over 60 individuals were pleasantly surprised when they showed up to order lunch and found that it was already paid for in advance.

The Older Adults Health Council decided to host the event as a way to give back to members of the community. The council spent nearly $300 during the lunch hour between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

OAHC President Becky Hatlee explained, “Our group has had meetings take place at Senior Services Plus in Alton since the group’s inception, and we wanted to thank them for hosting us monthly. Since we were purchasing lunches through the School House Grill, the Pay it Forward event was also a way to make a donation to Senior Service Plus’s Meals on Wheels program.”

The Older Adults Health Council has been collaborating to provide information since 2008 to provide superior services to our local senior community. The purpose of the council is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal, and health services. The group is well known in the area for hosting annual health fairs twice each year during March and October.

Attendees at the event were able to sit down at sponsored tables and discover new information about services available in the community.

Sponsors for the Pay it Forward Event included: Home Instead Senior Care, Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation, Cambridge House of Maryville, Morning Glory Homecare, Senior Services Plus, Evergreen Place of Alton, AgeSmart Community Resources, Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation, St. John’s Community Care, Cedarhurst Assisted Living & Memory Care, Eunice Smith Home, and Veterans Home Care.

For additional information on the Older Adults Health Council, visit www.facebook.com/olderadultshealthcouncil.

