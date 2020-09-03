BREESE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Old US 50 from Hilmes Road to Carter Street east of Breese will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by early October 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt, Inc. of Lebanon, Illinois.

