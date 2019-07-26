EDWARDSVILLE - When the old Rusty’s in Edwardsville is demolished and back together, it will be a restaurant/bar operation called Moussalli’s on Main.

Jonathan Fowler, one of the owners of the new Main Street project, said much discussion is underway about the new location.

“We are not 100 percent sure what the concept will be because it is changing,” Fowler said. “It will be more focused on bar and nightlife and also have food.”

Fowler said he believes once the new Moussalli’s on Main launches, it will bring that end of Downtown Edwardsville to life and there will be more development.

Those involved in the new Moussalli’s on Main have plans to save a portion of an eastern Pogue Wall that has historical significance.

“We will display it with a little plaza around it,” Fowler said.

The Moussalli brothers, also owners, have ideas for food at the new Main Street restaurant, Fowler said.

Fowler was uncertain when the demolition of the present Rusty’s would begin and when the new project would start but said it should be soon.

