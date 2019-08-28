EDWARDSVILLE - The demolition of the old Rusty's restaurant in Edwardsville has started.

Photos on Wednesday morning showed the demolition was about half done.

The new restaurant/bar operation will be called Moussalli's on Main.

Jonathan Fowler, one of the owners of the new Main Street project, said he believes the new Moussalli's on Main will bring that end of Edwardsville back to life and there will be more development on that end of the city.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

