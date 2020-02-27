JERSEYVILLE - The old Moose Lodge in Jerseyville is being demolished and the remains removed this week.

Demolition is being done by Stutz Excavating, based on Fosterburg Road in Alton.

The City of Jerseyville plans to purchase the vacant lot at 120 East Pearl.

City of Jerseyville officials said the added parking space in that Downtown Jerseyville area will be most beneficial. There has been some opposition to tearing the building down, but the consensus with businesses located there is it will be very helpful.

The demolition has moved quickly and within just a few days, the structure has been almost completely taken down.

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell has said the parking is desperately needed downtown and the building had become an eyesore.

“I know some people are upset to see it come down, but a lot of people are happy about it,” he said. “The City of Jerseyville will buy it when the Old Moose is completely demolished and it is EPA-approved, graveled and ready for paving.”

