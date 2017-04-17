EDWARDSVILLE - The old Madison Mutual Building demolition is finished and now the Town Centre Shopping Center shopping area land work can begin.

The shopping area will be located in the new business district in the southeast intersection of Governor’s Parkway and St. Louis Road. Fresh Thyme Market will be the anchor in the development that will be located in close proximity to the Southern Illinois University campus.

The development is expected to span over 131,890 square feet of business, with a grocery store, restaurants and more. Global Brew Tap House in Edwardsville and McAllister’s Deli have already committed to be part of the shopping area.

Walter Williams, economic and community development director with Edwardsville, said from reports the companies have received the goal is to have the center open by June 2018.

“We are excited about the new Town Centre shopping area,” he said. “Anytime you can increase sales tax dollars and real estate taxes paid toward the schools and the community it will be helpful.”

