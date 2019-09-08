KAMPSVILLE - The old Louie's Kampsville Inn was demolished this past week.

Several watched the proceedings and many shared their memories with one another for what was once an institution in Kampsville. Louie's Inn was flooded many times over the years as it is located right on the Illinois River where the Kampsville Ferry comes in and out.

One such person who expressed his feelings about Louie's was Wade Gibson, a well-known Alton hairstylist, who lives in Kampsville. Gibson was appropriate to converse with about it because he once was Kampsville's mayor.

“This saddens me to see another chapter come to an end in Kampsville, the town I have so much passion for, however when one chapter comes to end, it's time to start a new one," he said. "Such great memories we have for Louie’s."