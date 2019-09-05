ALTON – Old Bakery Beer (OBB) is pleased to announce that Major Brands, Inc. will become its exclusive Missouri distributor, launching its expansion throughout the state. Major Brands will begin distributing OBB products throughout the state of Missouri, effective immediately.

OBB, which is located in Alton, Illinois is one of only about 30 certified organic breweries in the country of the more than of 7500 breweries currently in operation. They offer a diverse array of craft beer styles, including a new Farm to Glass series, working with local farmers to produce unique styles such as Basil Pale Ale and Carrot Cake Brown Ale.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with Major Brands, expanding our distribution to all the craft lovers throughout Missouri. Major Brands has a great track record of building brands, and we feel very lucky to have the chance to be a part of their team,” Lauren Patton, Co-Founder of OBB, said.

James Rogalsky, Co-Founder & Master Brewer, added “We offer a unique perspective to craft brewing, and we look forward to the opportunity to introduce more people to our beer!”

“OBB creates unique, local made and locally grown beers. We are extremely proud to bring them into our portfolio and know that their beers and commitment to organic brewing will become treasured throughout the state of Missouri. Congratulations to OBB and James and Lauren,” Sue McCollum, CEO of Major Brands said.

About Major Brands Premium Beverage Distributors

Major Brands, Inc. is the largest Missouri-owned and operated distributor of premium wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Cape Girardeau. Major Brands, Inc. employs more than 600 people and serves more than 9,000 retail customers. It began operations in 1934 and remains family owned and operated. For more information visit, majorbrands.com.

