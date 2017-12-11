ALTON — The old Alton Train Station was coming down fast by about 3 p.m. Monday.

Demolition workers on the scene said the razing of the structure began about 8 a.m. Monday. Those on the scene said the only time the demolition halted from morning to afternoon was prior to a train passing through the nearby railroad tracks.

A demolition staff member said he expected the building to be completely down by Wednesday morning at the rate it was going, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Union Pacific's public relations spokesperson said recently the building was being torn down because of the close proximity to the tracks and the potential liability it posed.

