ALTON – It didn’t take long, but the Alton Cine has come to the ground.

The old historic Alton Cine closed around 1997. For years, people talked of that location's potential, but it sat vacantly. Wednesday, there were inspectors out to complete the demolition, which took only a couple days, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

“It was a campaign promise of mine that the Alton Cine building would come down and thank God it did,” Walker said. “I don’t know the exact date it closed, but I think around 1997. It is a great location here on Homer Adams right there in an area with very high traffic count. I think it will be a very desirable location for someone. It was an eyesore and it is tremendous to get that blight off a healthy beltline.”

John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

