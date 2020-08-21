WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic's Aiden O'Keefe finished in a first-place tie with Father McGivney Catholic's Joey Hyten with identical four-over-par 76s, while William Roderfeld finished third a stroke behind at 77 as the Explorers had all five of their golfers come in the top ten in taking the small school championship of the Madison County tournament Thursday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Explorers won the event with a team score of 326, with the Griffins coming in second at 340. Civic Memorial was third with a score of 370, East Alton-Wood River was fourth with a score of 377, Roxana came in fifth with a 379, and Metro-East Lutheran finished sixth, shooting a 446.

In an interview conducted before the end of the tournament, Explorer coach Ryan Geisler felt that his team was playing well, and hoped to make up a couple of strokes in the final holes.

"Right now, we're playing really well," Geisler said. "We're just trying to see if we can get a strong finish. Finishing has been the issue these first two tournaments, so if we can stay where we are, maybe even get a couple of strokes back in these closing holes, I think we'll be looking pretty good."

Geisler also felt that Roderfeld and many of his golfers were playing well, also.

"I think William's two or three over right now, with a couple to play," Geisler said, "and Aiden O'Keefe, my number two, he's looking to be about the same right now, so just a strong finish is what we need from those two. The others are playing exceptionally well for them, also."

Now that the Explorers and the other schools are playing right now in spite of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Geisler is very happy and relieved to be playing in a very difficult environment.

"It presents itself its sets of challenges, but it is a relief to get these guys out," Geisler said. "I mean, they work hard all summer long, that they work way too hard to have a season cancelled just because of this."

Geisler is very confident that as long as the 2020 season goes on, his golfers will be improving on a daily basis.

"I say as long as this season lasts, I see these guys improving daily," Geisler said. "So I really look forward to what the end of the season looks like for us."

Geisler is very happy to see the team improve every day, and is most excited for the Marquette prospects for the season.

"I am excited," Geisler said. "We're definitely moving in the right direction, and it feels pretty good."

Besides Roderfeld and O'Keefe, Grant Heinz came in seventh with an 86, Nick Woodson was the eighth-place golfer, shooting an 87, and William Schwartz tied for 10th with McGivney's Brandon Reed, with both having 89s. The Oilers' Carson Reef was fourth with a score of 82, CM's Jake Cheatham and the Griffins' Drew Sowerwine tied for fifth with scores of 84, and Roxana's Jackson Harris came in ninth, shooting an 88.

As far as goal go for the Explorers, Geisler has his sights set really high.

"Well, if we get to complete a season, I think we can make a run pretty deep into the state series, honestly, this year with what we have," Geisler said. "We've got some promising talent that keeps getting better. So, hopefully, we get a full season, hopefully, we get a postseason, because I think we'll go pretty deep into it."

Geisler also was very happy with how the weather cooperated and the usual great condition of the Belk Park course. And also feels that the county golf teams will be a force to be reckoned with this season as well.

"Just this weather. You couldn't ask for any better weather," Geisler said with a smile. "Belk Park presents a challenge, and is in great shape, like usual. And we love coming here, love playing all these teams. And honestly, Madison County golf this year looks pretty tough. Every team looks great this year."

