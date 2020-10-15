WEST FRANKFORT - Marquette Catholic's Aiden O'Keefe shot a seven-over-par 78, while William Roderfeld fired an 81 as the Explorers finished seventh in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton boys golf sectional tournament played on Tuesday at the Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort.

Vandalia won the team championship with a 310, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic finishing second with a 316, Waterloo Gibault Catholic placing third with a 320, Campbell Hill Trico came in fourth with a 326, Belleville Althoff Catholic and West Frankfort tied for fifth with both shooting a 327, the Explorers finished seventh with a 336, Oblong was eighth with a 337, Carmi White County was ninth with a 338, and McLeansboro Hamilton County was 10th with a 344.

Tyson Elko of West Frankfort was the individual champion, shooting a two-under-par 69, with Luke Lasley of Anna-Jonesboro the runner-up at 70, Carmi's Ty Barbre and Jonathan Willenborg of Effingham St. Anthony Catholic tied for third with identical scores of 74, a three-way tie for fifth saw Althoff's Avery Irwin, Carson Wessel of Trenton Wesclin and Jarrett James of Chester all shoot a 75, a pair of Vandalia golfers --- Connor McCall and Chase Laack --- each shoot a 76 to tie for eighth, and another Vandal golfer --- Riley Ruckman --- tied for 10th with A.J. Johnson of Goreville with both shooting a 77.

Along with O'Keefe and Roderfeld's scores, the Explorers saw Nolan Rea shoot an 86, Grant Heinz fired a 91, William Schwartz had a 92, and Nick Wooden carded a 94. In addition, Joey Hyten of Father McGivney Catholic had an 82 as an individual.

The sectional tournament is the final IHSA event of the season, as the state tournaments have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

