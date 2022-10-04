EFFINGHAM - Marquette Catholic's Aiden O'Keefe and Will Schwartz shot an 80 and 81 respectively to help lead the Explorers to a third place finish and IHSA Class 1A state tournament berth Monday at the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic sectional tournament at the Effingham Country Club.

The host Bulldogs won the team title with a 307, with Litchfield coming in second with a 322 and Marquette claiming the last team berth in third place with a 338. Anna-Jonesboro was fourth at 342, with Waterloo Gibault Catholic fifth at 347, Father McGivney Catholic was sixth with a 348, Mt. Carmel came in seventh with a 352, in eighth place was Chester at 355, ninth place went to Nashville at 370 and rounding out the top ten was Campbell Hill Trico with a 372. In 11th place was Okawville with a 381 and Robinson came in 12th with a 387.

The individual champion was Connor McCall of Vandalia, who shot a one-over-par 73, with a pair of St. Anthony teammates, Coen Pennington and Jonathan Swedenborg, tying for second with Litchfield's Lane Ludwig, all firing a 75 each, with Pennington second, Willenborg third and Ludwig fourth on a scorecard playoff, Parker Boehne of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Parker Renken of Nashville and R.J. Mattis of Marshall all tied for sixth with identical scores of 77, ninth place went to Nathan Rich of Robinson with a 78 and O'Keefe rounded out the top ten with his 80, while Schwartz was 11th with his 81.

Along with O'Keefe and Schwartz, the Explorers saw Michael Wilson come up with an 88, Matt Kane shot an 89, Sean Williams came up with a 92 and Carson Jones carded a 94.

Joey Hyten led the Griffins with an 82, while Riley Knobeloch had an 86, Drew Villhard fired an 87, Brandon Reed shot a 93, Brad Goodwin shot a 99 and Dominic Zamarione carded an even 100.

In individual results, Colin Pope of Carlinville shot an 87, while Staunton's Preston Denney had an 83 and Luke DeWitt shot an 85. No local player qualified for the state tournament.

The state Class 1A tournament will be played this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

