WOOD RIVER – The East Alton-Wood River boys’ track team performed very well at Monday’s Prairie State Conference track meet on Monday, winning the conference title at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

The Oilers scored 135 points to win the title, with Father McGivney Catholic second at 81 points, Marquette Catholic third at 65 points, Metro-East Lutheran fourth at 44 points, and Bunker Hill finished fifth with 35 points.

EAWR won two of the five field events, starting with the long jump, where Reggie Newtall won the event with a leap of 19’ 4.25”, with Marquette’s Connor Hampton coming in second at 17’ 11.5”, and the Oilers’ Spencer Slayden was third at 17’ 3”. Joey Rangel won the triple jump for EAWR, leaping 38’ 7.5”, with Bunker Hill’s Logan Scroggins second at 36’ 3.5”, and Metro-East’s Calan McQueen third at 36 feet, three-quarters’ inch.

Article continues after sponsor message

DaMonte Bean of the Knights took the shot put with a toss of 45’ 9”, with Gavin Haynes of EAWR second at 38’ 9”, and the Oilers’ Clark DeAngelo third at 35’ 4”. The discus throw was won by Marquette’s Jake Hewitt, with a throw of 123’ 11”, with Phil Tierney of the Oilers second, with a toss of 112’ 8”, and teammate Evan Merritt third at 109’ 4”. Hampton, Slayden and Xavier Warlick of Metro-East all jumped 5’ 3” in the high jump, but Hampton won first place on the basis of fewer misses, with Slayden and Warlick finishing tied for second.

Metro-East sprinter Jack Bircher took both the 100 and 200 meter races, winning the 100 with a time of 11.08 seconds, and the 200 at 22.88 seconds. Newtall was second in both races, with a 100-meter time of 11.59 seconds, and a time in the 200 of 23.65 seconds. Marquette’s Davion Simmons was third in the 100 at 11.65 seconds, while Rangel was third in the 200 at 24.01 seconds.

The Oilers finished one-two in the 400 meters, with Hunter Morales winning the event with a time of 54.70 seconds, and Rangel second at 55 seconds flat. The Explorers’ Ben Moehn was third with a time of 55.70 seconds. In the 800 meters, it was a one-two finish for the Griffins, with Zach Brasel winning with a time of 2:07.10, and Diego Pacheco second at 2:09.10. Ryne White of EAWR was third at 2:09.90.

McGivney runners finished one-two in the distance races, with a Oiler runner coming in third both times. In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Tyler Guthrie, with a time of 4:38 flat, and Tanner Fox second, coming in at 5:03.50. White was third at 5:36.90. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Brandon Ahring, with a time of 11:01 flat, and Elijah Burns was second at 12:06.40. Damien Holbrook-Blair was third, coming in at 14:22 flat.

Trent Bertlesman of Bunker Hill won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.98 seconds, Hampton was second at 16.79 seconds, and Daeshawn Warren of the Oilers was third, coming in at 16.87 seconds. The Knights’ Zach Bozarth won the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 43.25 seconds, with Bertlesman second at 44.71 seconds, and Warren was third at 45 seconds flat.

The Oilers won the 4x100-meter relay, with a time of 46.40 seconds, with the Griffins second at 47.50, and the Explorers third at 49.60 seconds. In the 4x200-meter relay, Marquette won with a time of 1:40.50, with McGivney second at 1:42 flat, and the Minutemen third at 1:44 flat. McGivney won the 4x400-meter race with a time of 3:45.80, EAWR was second at 3:47.20, and Marquette third at 4:07.10. The Griffins also won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:51.70, the Oilers were second at 9:38.80, and the Explorers came in third at 10:28.70.

More like this: