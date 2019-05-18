CHARLESTON - Jayden Ulrich came through with the top performance in East Alton-Wood River track and field history Saturday at Charleston. Ulrich finished first place in the IHSA Class 2A shot put with a toss of 46 feet, 9.5 inches, and her coach Russ

Colona described that as “monstrous.”

Ulrich was second in the discus throw with a toss of 139-11. She threw 139-9 in Friday’s prelims. Aliyah McDaniel, a junior from Tolono (Unity) was second in the shot put (43-0.75).

Ulrich’s teammate - Hannah Sechrest - placed eight in the high jump, clearing 5-4. She went out on 5-5.

Staunton (Coop) runner Lydia Roller was second in the 1,600-meter final with a time of 5:11.80. Freshman Maura Niemeier of Civic Memorial was seventh overall in the triple jump (36-7.75). Sophomore Lydia Roller of Staunton [Coop] was fourth in the 3,200-meter run (11:24.96).

Alton senior Bria Thurman was sixth in the Class 3A shot put (41-03.50). Teammate Jenea Epps was ninth in the 100 meters (12.25).

Junior Riley Vickrey of Marquette Catholic was 11th place in the Class 1A 3,200-meter run time of 12:14.56. Vickrey was 10th in the 1,600 (5:23.89).

East St. Louis Sr. won the team title in Class 2A with 72 points. East Alton-Wood River was 11th with 20 points. East St. Louis won the 4 x 100, the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays in the 2A Meet. Veronica Sherrod of East St. Louis won the 300-Meter Low Hurdles in a time of 43.97.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

