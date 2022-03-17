EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 16, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: East Alton-Wood River scored all of its runs in the first three innings in a game called by the 15-run rule as the Oilers won their first game of the season over North Greene at Norris Dorsey Field.

EAWR scored eight times in the first and added four runs in the second and third innings to take the win, while the Spartans scored their only run in the top of the first.

Seth Slayden led the way with two hits and five RBIs, while Lucas Moore had two hits and drove home a run, Caleb Handler had two hits, Tyler Robinson and Nick Kelsay both had a hit and RBI and Devon Barboza drove home three runs.

Robinson pitched all three innings for the Oilers, striking out six.

EAWR is now 1-1, while North Greene opens at 0-1.

