WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River Oilers dominated the field Friday night as they went head to head with the Pawnee Indians taking a huge victory on their home turf, 55- 13.

Pawnee started things off with a touchdown to take a lead over East Alton-Wood River in the first quarter, but the Oilers came back strong on the offense with a 25-yard touchdown from Zachary Womack.

The Oilers continued to put the pressure on Pawnee in the second quarter as Womack went for a 57-yard touchdown to strengthen the Oilers lead, 21-7.

Justin Englar made a 37-yard pass to Womack with under a minute left in the second quarter to give East Alton Wood River a huge edge going into halftime, 42-7.

Pawnee struggled to keep up with the Oilers' defense as East Alton-Wood River held them to only seven points until the last four minutes of the final quarter when Pawnee came back for another six.

Pawnee’s final touchdown wasn’t enough to make a come back against the Oilers as they sealed the win, 55-13.

Oilers head coach Garry Herron said it was big win for the team.

“My first year we lost 44 to nothing and they just dominate us,” Herron said. “Last year we didn’t have Womack. We went there and lost. We told the kids all week now it’s your time, your time to get them back.”

This week’s win brings the Oilers to 3-2 for the season as they head to South Fork next Friday, October 5.

“My first year here we lost to them in a really close game and last year we beat them in a really close game,” Herron said. “So I think it’s going to be another close game. Both coaching staffs know each other pretty well. They know what we run and we know what they run. Really it’s just going to come down to who shows up that night.”

