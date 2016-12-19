MASCOUTAH – Alton had eight wrestlers place, including three seconds, two thirds, a fifth and two sixths as the Redbirds finished second in the 47th Mascoutah Invitational wrestling tournament over the weekend at Mascoutah High School.

O'Fallon won the tournament with 224.5 points, followed by the Redbirds' 204.5; Collinsville took third with 186 points, Carbondale fourth with 172 and Mattoon rounded out the top five with 157.5 points. Other area teams among the 27 in the field taking part in the tournament included East Alton-Wood River (12th with 106 points), Roxana (16th with 90 points), Jersey (18th with 68.5) and Civic Memorial (19th with 57).

Both the Oilers and the Shells each had an individual champion on the day.

Redbird wrestlers who placed included Garrett Sims at 113, who was defeated in the final by Mattoon's Trevor Edwards with a pin in 4:30; Hunter Hobbs at 126, who was defeated in the fifth-place bout Mascoutah's Jacob Averrett by an injury default; Courteney Wilson at 145, who was defeated in the final 6-5 by O'Fallon's Mike Faulkner; Nolan Wosczynski at 160, who was defeated in the fifth-place bout by Highland's Devin Wills with a pin in 1:54; Christian Everege at 170, who won the third-place bout over Oakville, Mo.'s Calvin Collins with a pin in 2:27; KeOntay Holmes at 182, who defeated Centralia's Jonathan Broadway in the third-place bout 12-6; Keyondrick Russell at 195, who was defeated in the final by O'Fallon's Kobey Bosworth 9-4; and Ryan Kane at 285, who won the fifth-place bout over Anna-Jonesboro's Nick Jimenez with a pin in 1:26.

Other area wrestlers who placed on the day included:

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Drew Sobol won the 106 final over Collinsville's Jalen May 3-2; Zac Blasioli finished second at 126, dropping the final to Collinsville's Jacob Blaha 5-3; Jake Ersion was third at 160, defeating Jersey's Kyzick Bell with a pin in 3:03; Jon Wright was fourth at 285, dropping the third-place bout to Quincy's Matthew Dade 4-0.

ROXANA: Alex Maguire finished third at 138, defeating Collinsville's Patrick Grzywacz on a disqualifcation; Drew Huff finished seventh at 182, defeating Frankfort's Brandyn Kahl on an injury default; and Brett Nyswonger won the title at 285, defeating Triad's Christian North 2-1 in the final.

JERSEY: Austin Kimbrel finished eighth at 132, dropping the seventh-place bout to Murphysboro's Tristian Mick with a pin in 2:30; Bell finished fourth at 160, dropping the fourth-place bout to EAWR's Ersion with a pin in 3:03.

CIVIC MEMORIAL: Hudson Brown took fifth at 120, defeating Mount Vernon's Will Walton with a pin in 1:51; Brandon Carpenter took third at 195, defeating Marion's Michael Cantrell with a pin in 1:52.

