CLASS 1A VANDALIA SECTIONAL

East Alton-Wood River will be sending three wrestlers to the state tournament, while Roxana will send one representative to the tournament.

Senior Drew Sobol of EAWR won the 106 title with a 44-second pin of Monticello's Ethan O'Linc, while the Oilers' Zac Blasioli took the crown at 132 with a 3:56 fall over Harrisburg's Kody Cavender; the Shells' Brett Nyswonger and the Oilers' Jon Wright, both seniors, reached the state tournament at 285. Nyswonger dropped the championship bout to Vandalia's Anthony Enlow in a 1-0 decision, while Wright lost by fall in 5:02 to Anna-Jonesboro's Nick Jiminez.

CLASS 2A MASCOUTAH SECTIONAL

Triad will be sending two wrestlers and Civic Memorial one wrestler to the individual state tournament next week.

Triad's Will Hilliard, a freshman, finished third at 120 with a 1:42 fall over Springfield's Daniel Stewart in the third-place bout, while freshman Garrett Bakarich dropped an 11-4 decision to Mount Zion's Peyton Mahan in the third-place bout at 126.

CM's Brandon Carpenter, a senior, took second at 195 after a 3-1 loss to Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Crowley.

