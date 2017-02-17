CLASS 1A

East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol began his final IHSA State Wrestling Tournament at 106 by scoring a 3:47 pin of Coal City's Brandon Strnad to advance against senior Jamie Gregory on Friday. His teammate, Zac Blasioli at 132, scored a 13-0 major decision over Poplar Grove North Shore's Zac Westlund to move on; next up for Blasioli is Joe Worms of Glasford Illini Bluffs.

At 285, EAWR's Jon Wright was pinned in 5:59 by Leroy's Alex Lamont, while Roxana's Brett Nyswonger was pinned in 2:59 by Knoxville's Ricky Canlu; both await to see if they will qualify for the wrestlebacks.

The tournament runs through Saturday evening, with the traditional Parade of Champions preceding championship bout in all three classes beginning at 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Civic Memorial's Brandon Carpenter, a senior, won his opening bout at 195 with a 16-0 technical fall decision over Chicago Agricultural Science junior Zian Rosario to advance; next up for Carpenter is Oak Park Fenwick freshman Jacob Kaminski in Friday's second round.

Two Triad wrestlers, freshman Will Hillard at 120, and freshman Garrett Bakarich at 126, were defeated Thursday; Hilliard fell to Oak Forest senior Brandon Muselman with a 53-second pin while Bakarich was pinned by senior Joshua Fiegel in 1:19. Both wrestlers must await to see if they will be on the wrestlebacks.

