BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CAHOKIA CONFERENCE MISSISSIPPI DIVISION MEET AT SALEM HIGH SCHOOL

LOEFFELMAN PLACES THIRD, SHELLS TIE FOR THIRD IN TEAM STANDINGS AT CAHOKIA CONFERENCE MISSISSIPPI DIVISION MEET: East Alton-Wood River's Aiden Loeffelman came in third in the race, while Roxana finished third as a team in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division meet held Saturday morning at Salem High School.

Freeburg was the team champion with 31 points, with Columbia second at 62 points and the Shells, hold Wildcats and Breese Central all tied for third with 84 points each. The Oilers and Columbia didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Ethan Hogan of the Eagles won the race with a time of 14:35.4, with teammate Calvin Range second at 16:23.6, Loeffelman was third with a time of 16:28.0, just edging out Freeburg's Josh LaChance, who was fourth at 16:28.2 and rounding out the top five was Noah Hunt of Central, who came in at 16:38.5.

Anthony Hardin led the Shells with a time of 17:05.9, with Wyatt Doyle in at 17:17.9, Hunter Ponce had a time of 17:51.0, Noah McVey was clocked in 17:54.4, Erick Scroggins had a time of 18:18.6, Maurice Sparks was clocked in 19:07.3 and Aaron Shields had a time of 19:26.1

Along with Loeffelman's time, EAWR saw Logan Wilcutt in at 18:14.2, Isiah Simpson-Kolmer was in at 18:22.0 and Evan Baker had a time of 18:58.8.

KASKASKIA DIVISION MEET

HOERR COMES IN FIFTH FOR PIRATES, STEELEVILLE WINS TEAM TITLE: Valmeyer's Oscar Hoerr came in fifth in the race with Steeleville winning the team title.

The Warriors won with 40 points, with Marissa-Coulterville second with 53 points and New Athens and Dupo tied for third with 60 points each. Valmeyer didn't have enough runners to record a team score.

Steeleville's Clayton Cratch won the race with a time of 16:15.2, with Cole Dachsteiner of the Yellowjackets second at 16:32.9, Dupo's Peter Taylor was third at 16:34.9, fourth place went to Clayton Donagher of the Warriors at 16:38.8 and Hoerr rounded out the top five with a time of 17:12.2.

Along with Hoerr's showing, the Pirates had Trent Hooker in at 18:39.8, Harrison Miller was home in 18:45.4 and Uli Espinoza had a time of 19:43.7.

