CENTRALIA - In a closely contested match at the Christ Our Rock Winterfest Tournament, the Oilers varsity girls' basketball team fell short by one point against DuQuoin, losing 51-50 on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. The game concluded dramatically when Kaylynn Buttry’s potential game-winning shot was disallowed by officials, who ruled that she had not released the ball before the final buzzer sounded.

Buttry had an outstanding overall game and led the Oilers with 22 points, while Jordan Ealey contributed 10 points and Lily Tretter added 8. Buttry has paced the Oilers in scoring many times this season and has emerged as one of the premier girls players in the region.

The Oilers girls team will have an opportunity to rebound when they face Johnston City at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

