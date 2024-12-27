Kaylynn Buttry.

CENTRALIA - In a closely contested match at the Christ Our Rock Winterfest Tournament, the Oilers varsity girls' basketball team fell short by one point against DuQuoin, losing 51-50 on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. The game concluded dramatically when Kaylynn Buttry’s potential game-winning shot was disallowed by officials, who ruled that she had not released the ball before the final buzzer sounded.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Buttry had an outstanding overall game and led the Oilers with 22 points, while Jordan Ealey contributed 10 points and Lily Tretter added 8. Buttry has paced the Oilers in scoring many times this season and has emerged as one of the premier girls players in the region.

The Oilers girls team will have an opportunity to rebound when they face Johnston City at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

More like this:

Buttry Shines In Weekend Games, Oilers Play Tough Matchups With Roxana and Marquette Catholic
Feb 10, 2025
Oilers' Early Lead Sets Tone for 14-1 Blowout
Mar 26, 2025
Oilers' Offense Soars with 15 Hits Against Bunker Hill
Mar 28, 2025
Ealey Has Three Hits, Drives In Two Runs, Beachum Fans Nine, Oilers Hold Off Hillsboro 7-6
Mar 21, 2025
Daugherty Breaks Single-Season Three-Point Record, Leads Shells Past Rivals
Feb 8, 2025

 