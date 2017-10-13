EAST ALTON - The East Alton-Wood River football team took a big win over the Nokomis Redskins Friday night, 41-6.

East Alton-Wood River played a strong offense and defense throughout the game refusing to let the Redskins score the entire first half.

With only seconds left in the first half, Gabe Grimes got the ball to secured six more points on the board for the Oilers, scoring a touchdown right at the buzzer and Justin Englar added the extra point. The Oilers led Nokomis 34-0 at the half.

“He runs so hard,” Coach Garry Herron said about Grimes. “I think sometimes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He blocks a lot when he’s not running the ball so a lot of credit due to him for just sticking with it. I mean he’s been a great addition to our team.”

The Oilers came back into the third quarter just as aggressively as in the first half with a big interception from Brayden Young to put the Oilers back into scoring position. Young’s interception gave Zachary Womack the chance for his fourth touchdown of the night securing a 41-0 lead over the Redskins.

Nokomis managed to get past East Alton-Wood River's defense in the final quarter of the game but putting six points on the board, for the final score of 41-6.

With their record now at 6-2, Coach Herron said it felt nice to get the victory.

“We didn’t score right off the bat,” he said. “But we played good defense and got to run the ball right back. Overall it was a good night. We have senior night next week against Bunker Hill/ Mt. Olive, and a chance be 7-2 and get a higher seat in the playoffs.”

