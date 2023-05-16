STAUNTON - In the other play-in regional baseball game on Monday, East Alton-Wood River scored three times in the sixth and four in the seventh to take a 7-0 win at Staunton and advance to a semifinal date Wednesday afternoon against top-seeded Father McGivney Catholic.

The Oilers record is very deceptive, head baseball coach Nick Dorsey said. He said the Oilers looked the best against Staunton they had looked all season.

"This was a huge win," he said. "This was our biggest win in my four years as coach."

Lucas Moore, Dillon Gerner, Tyler Robinson, Seth Slayden, Drake Champlin, Devin Barboza and Camden Siebert all tallied hits for the Oilers.

East Alton Wood River exploded for three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh for the seven runs.

Slayden allowed no runs, six hits and struck out five on the mound, another big key to the Oilers victory, Coach Dorsey said. He said Slayden has been stellar throughout the season both at the plate and on the mound.

The Oilers face top-seeded Father McGivney Catholic in a regional semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Coach Dorsey said he plans to have his boys ready to face one of the best teams in the state and knows to stay in the game, they will have to play nearly a perfect contest. He is confident the Oilers will be ready for the first pitch on Wednesday.

The Oilers are now 7-21, while the Bulldogs end their season at 10-15-2.

