WOOD RIVER — The sights of both T.J. Lawson and Zach Womack at East Alton-Wood River’s Memorial Stadium are a familiar one to the Oiler faithful. Lawson helped lead EAWR to one of the most remarkable turnaround seasons in recent Metro-East history. The Oilers finished at 6-4 while making the Illinois High School Association playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Turn the calendar to spring 2017, and the supporters of the Maroon and Gold can see both Lawson and Womack on the track, running for the Oilers in the sprints. And both have the same lofty goals for themselves on the track as on the gridiron.

“I think it’s been good,” Lawson said when asked about his performances thus far in the season after the East Alton-Wood River Relays Friday afternoon. “I’ve been pouring my heart out this year, and I hope to keep it going all year.”

Lawson’s specialty has been the 200 meters, a sprint that requires some extra stamina.

“My specialty is the 200,” Lawson said. “I have the stamina to keep it all the way, and sprint all the way. Just all the sprinting events are my specialty, really.”

Womack’s specialty is a shorter race.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Definitely the 100, because I’m quick and explosive,” Womack said. “I can hold that endurance for 100, but after that, I can’t run very far,” he added with a smile and laugh.

Both agree track and field helps keep them in shape for the Oilers’ 2017 football campaign.

“Staying in shape and keeping the stamina all the way through high school makes it important to do both football and track,” Lawson said.

“Oh yeah, staying in shape is the biggest part, probably,” Womack said of being a track and field team member. “But it also helps us get faster, because we’re out here sprinting every day. We get a little bit faster each and every day.”

Both Lawson and Womack have some high goals set for themselves as key meets approach in the Oilers’ schedule. The Madison County meet looms, then shortly after comes the Prairie State Conference meet, a event EAWR has won the last three years running.

“The County, I hope to break the record with our 4x100 or 4x200 team,” Womack said. “Conference, we hope to win in again, and then state, just hope to make state, actually.”

‘I like to get a record for the school; that’d be great,” Lawson said. “Going to state, that’d be great, but that’s far away from where I am, so without a doubt, that would be good.”

More like this: