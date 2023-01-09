BETHALTO - Sophomore guard Adam Ogden is averaging 12 points per game this season for the Civic Memorial Eagles. He's an even better 14 PPG in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

"The work Adam puts in during the off-season has shown with his ability to score the ball," CM head coach Lee Green said.

Ogden is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

"Adam has done a great job of complementing Sam [Buckley] in the post with an outside presence," Green added.

Ogden is the team's second-leading scorer with 201 points so far this season, only behind Buckley's 273.

Ogden loves to shoot the ball, especially the three, having made 29 of them which leads the team. He's got a 42 percent shooting average from the field which is also up there on the team.

The Eagles are 7-10 on the season and 2-3 in the MVC. Ogden and the Eagles will be back at home this Friday when they take on the Jersey Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

