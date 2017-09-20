ALTON - Monday will be another exciting day after the recent of the Multi-Modal Transportation Center unveiling with Alton’s new inclusive playground open for play.

The playground will open to the public on Monday after a 9:30 a.m. grand opening ceremony at the new play area at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Alton Park and Recreation Director Michael Haynes and Mayor Brant Walker are bubbling with excitement about the all-inclusive playground opening.

“We have been waiting a good part of the year fundraising and getting volunteer efforts and building it,” Haynes said of the park. “Now, we finally get to open the playground to the public.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Phillips 66 in Wood River was a key player in play park contributions and will have officials on hand for the opening. Phillips 66 funded over half the playground with its $125,000 donation toward the project, Haynes said.

Haynes said there were numerous contributors from $5 to $5,000 to $10,000, along with outstanding volunteers. Many of the materials for the play park have been donated by community supporters. Haynes mentioned area Kiwanis Clubs have been significant contributors in helping to fund and getting community support.

IMPACT Executive Director Cathy Contrarino has been an essential part of the playground’s process. Haynes said previously Contarino assisted in selected the equipment and advising the city what was needed. She also publicly thanked the City of Alton for such a wonderful new all-inclusive playground for everyone in the community to utilize.

“There is no other inclusive playground equipment like we have anywhere nearby and within 30 to 40 miles of Alton,” Haynes said. “It gives those with different disabilities the opportunity to play alongside others.

“We are grateful for the many other countless people in the community who have helped,” Haynes said.

More like this: